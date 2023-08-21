Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€3100 with of drugs seized in Letterkenny last week

Over €3,000 worth of Drugs have been seized in Letterkenny on Thursday last.

Three properties and two vehicles were searched under warrant in Letterkenny.

This was in an operation by an garda Siochana and the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

The search was targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

As a result benzodiazepines to the value of €1,100, €2000 of steroids/controlled tablets and 14 boxes of cannabis vapes were discovered and subsequently seized.

They have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said in a statement that enquiries are ongoing in relation to this investigation.

