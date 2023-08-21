Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Jim McGuinness returns to take charge of Donegal

Jim McGuinness is back in charge of Donegal on an initial three year term.

The 2012 All Ireland winning manager returns after nine years away from the county and will have All Ireland winners Colm McFadden and Neil McGee as part of his backroom team. More details on the rest of his backroom team will be released in due course.

The selection committee set up by the county executive recommended McGuinness to the club’s at a special county committee meeting on Monday evening in Convoy.

McGuinness was not at the meeting at the Donegal GAA Centre.

In a short statement this evening Donegal GAA said:

“Donegal GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Jim McGuinness as Senior Football team manager, following a meeting of Donegal County Committee.

This is an exciting time for all Donegal GAA Supporters and Donegal people at home and abroad.

CLG Dhún na nGall wish Jim, his backroom team, and the players every success for the future.

The term will be  for 3 years with an option for the 4th year.”

Jim first took charge of Donegal between 2011 and 2014, winning  three Ulster SFC titles, the 2011 Allianz Division 2 title and the 2012 All-Ireland.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday August 21st

21 August 2023
keith missing
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for missing man with links to Omagh and Castlederg

21 August 2023
simon harris tiktok
News, Audio, Top Stories

College students urged to apply for €500 off contribution fees

21 August 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

€3100 with of drugs seized in Letterkenny last week

21 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, and Obituary Notices – Monday August 21st

21 August 2023
keith missing
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for missing man with links to Omagh and Castlederg

21 August 2023
simon harris tiktok
News, Audio, Top Stories

College students urged to apply for €500 off contribution fees

21 August 2023
Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

€3100 with of drugs seized in Letterkenny last week

21 August 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry charged with two terror offences relating to PSNI data breach

21 August 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

LUH very busy with large numbers in ED and two wards in Covid outbreak

21 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube