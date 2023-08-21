Jim McGuinness returns to take charge of Donegal

Jim McGuinness is back in charge of Donegal on an initial three year term.

The 2012 All Ireland winning manager returns after nine years away from the county and will have All Ireland winners Colm McFadden and Neil McGee as part of his backroom team. More details on the rest of his backroom team will be released in due course.

The selection committee set up by the county executive recommended McGuinness to the club’s at a special county committee meeting on Monday evening in Convoy.

McGuinness was not at the meeting at the Donegal GAA Centre.

In a short statement this evening Donegal GAA said:

“Donegal GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Jim McGuinness as Senior Football team manager, following a meeting of Donegal County Committee.

This is an exciting time for all Donegal GAA Supporters and Donegal people at home and abroad.

CLG Dhún na nGall wish Jim, his backroom team, and the players every success for the future.

The term will be for 3 years with an option for the 4th year.”

Jim first took charge of Donegal between 2011 and 2014, winning three Ulster SFC titles, the 2011 Allianz Division 2 title and the 2012 All-Ireland.