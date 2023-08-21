Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LUH very busy with large numbers in ED and two wards in Covid outbreak

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital remains extremely busy today after a difficult weekend.

Saolta says 119 people attended the Emergency Department yesterday, many of whom are very sick and need to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. As a result, they say, there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital with many patients currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

The hospital is also dealing with significant increase in COVID-19 presentations and admissions. There are currently 26 Covid positive patients being treated at LUH with 4 wards in outbreak.

Management say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED, but will do so strictly in order of medical priority.

They continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

