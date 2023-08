A man who has appeared in court in Derry has been charged with two terror offences relating to a major PSNI data breach.

50-year-old Christopher Paul O’Kane from Dungiven has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists, and possession of articles for use in terrorism.

A PSNI officer told the court Mr. O’Kane was in possession of a spreadsheet containing the names from the data leak on a phone.

He has been remanded in custody for four weeks.