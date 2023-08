EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness says measures will be taken to ensure a European Budget that is fit for purpose will be passed, and that may mean elements of it being restructured.

The European Budget is due to be reviewed this Autumn with a large allocation set to go to Ukraine.

A warning was issued at the MacGill Summer School in recent days that it may be one of the biggest issues coming down the tracks for Irish citizens.

However the EU Commissioner says there is nothing to fear………….