The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we hear the experience of Senator Eileen Flynn who attended the MacGill Summer School for the first time last week. Aaron Daly joins Greg to highlight the lack of proper toilet facilities in Donegal for people with a disability:

There’s disappointment in Carrigans after another act of vandalism on a recently installed pump, we hear the findings of a new NCBI study and there’s news on a new project exploring LGBTI+ history being hosted in Donegal:

Brendan Devenney is in studio to discuss the DLDebate and Jim McGuinness’s return as Donegal senior football team manager. Our ‘Monday Focus’ is on Banking, Insurance and Mica and there is some shocking figures on the amount of people that leave the LUH ED before their treatment is complete:

Top Stories

Gardai incident
Top Stories, News

€3100 with of drugs seized in Letterkenny last week

21 August 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man in Derry charged with two terror offences relating to PSNI data breach

21 August 2023
Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

LUH very busy with large numbers in ED and two wards in Covid outbreak

21 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2023
