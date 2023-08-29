Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we speak to former Donegal GAA player and underage international soccer player Maureen O’Donnell about the kissing controversy engulfing Spanish soccer. Later we hear of concerns after news emerged that 3 Irish woman have died after getting weight loss surgery abroad:

First up its ‘Community Garda Information’, we then chat to Operations Team Manager with Irish Athletics Teresa McDaid after they were stranded in Germany due to a UK technical fault. Later we hear of a parent’s concern over a case of indecent exposure in Letterkenny and we hear concerns from the hotel and restaurant industry over the impacts a VAT increase will have on business:

Deputy Peadar Toibín, Aontú leader, joins Greg ahead of a meeting in Letterkenny discussing the new RSE programme, later Kazoo the clown is in studio and finally we cross to St Columba’s Comprehensive in Glenties to hear of the newest member of staff, Oreo the dog!