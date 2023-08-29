Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we speak to former Donegal GAA player and underage international soccer player Maureen O’Donnell about the kissing controversy engulfing Spanish soccer. Later we hear of concerns after news emerged that 3 Irish woman have died after getting weight loss surgery abroad:

First up its ‘Community Garda Information’, we then chat to Operations Team Manager with Irish Athletics Teresa McDaid after they were stranded in Germany due to a UK technical fault. Later we hear of a parent’s concern over a case of indecent exposure in Letterkenny and we hear concerns from the hotel and restaurant industry over the impacts a VAT increase will have on business:

Deputy Peadar Toibín, Aontú leader, joins Greg ahead of a meeting in Letterkenny discussing the new RSE programme, later Kazoo the clown is in studio and finally we cross to St Columba’s Comprehensive in Glenties to hear of the newest member of staff, Oreo the dog!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal IHF President calls for urban and rural hotels to be treated differently

29 August 2023
tesco
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Tesco store to undergo refurbishment

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern at activities of man seen adjusting his trousers in Letterkenny Town Park

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with murder of Robert Wilkin in June

29 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal IHF President calls for urban and rural hotels to be treated differently

29 August 2023
tesco
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny Tesco store to undergo refurbishment

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern at activities of man seen adjusting his trousers in Letterkenny Town Park

29 August 2023
Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Woman charged with murder of Robert Wilkin in June

29 August 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 August 2023
gda sean sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai warn of a number of text scams doing the rounds again

29 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube