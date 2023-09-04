HIQA publishes reports on two designated care centres for adults with disabilities in Donegal

HIQA has published inspection reports on two designated care centres for adults with disabilities in Donegal, Sliabh Glas and Ballytrim House.

Ballytrim house had an unannounced inspection on June 21st.

Seven residents were present at the time of inspection.

While Sliabh Glas had an announced inspection on June 1st with six residents present during the course of the inspection.

In the case of Ballytrim house, the centre was found to be totally compliant in all 15 areas of inspection.

The reported noted that residents rights were actively promoted.

Residents were encouraged to express their choices and preferences about weekly menus and planned activities.

It was also noted that residents’ preferences were reflected in the decoration of the centre.

Sliabh Glas also had zero non-compliances.

Six areas were found substantially compliant. These were staffing, governance and management, fire precautions, medicines and pharmaceutical services, positive behavioural support and protection.

The inspector found that residents were supported to enjoy a good quality of life and they were active in their local communities.

It also noted that staff and management were committed to the delivery of person centred care.