Donegal Junior League Results – Sun 10th September

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Castlefin Celtic 0 v 2 Gweedore Celtic
Fanad United 1 v 2 Kilmacrennan Celtic
Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Rathmullan Celtic
Milford United 1 v 2 Kildrum Tigers
St. Catherines 1 v 0 Swilly Rovers
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Cranford United 2 v 2 Glenea United
Gweedore United 0 v 4 Donegal Town
Lagan Harps 3 v 1 Cappry Rovers
Letterbarrow Celtic 1 v 3 Convoy Arsenal
Letterkenny Rovers 7 v 0 Bonagee United
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Ballybofey United 6 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
Curragh Athletic 2 v 0 Whitestrand United
Dunkineely Celtic 1 v 6 Drumkeen United
Lifford Celtic 3 v 1 Deele Harps
Raphoe Town 0 v 3 Drumoghill F.C.