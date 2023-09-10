Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mark Alcorn takes two-wheel drive honours at Wexford Rally

Donegal driver Mark Alcorn retuned to take the two-wheel-drive-modified-class at the Wexford Rally, finishing in 5th position overall.  Darren O’Brien was his navigator and they were clear winners in the class by over a minute ahead of Richard Moore and Enda Kennedy in a Ford Escort Mk2.

The overall winners were Daniel Cronin and Donnchadh Burke in a time of 2:11:57.6 driving a VW Polo GTI R5. Gary Kiernan and John McGrath came in second in a time of 2:13:18.2, driving a Ford Fiesta. In third, Daniel Barry and Andy Hayes finished in a time of 2:15:19.3 driving a Skoda Fabia R5.

 

 

