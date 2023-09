Following today’s games in the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Intermediate Championship the quarter final line up has been confirmed.

Buncrana v Fanad Gaels

Malin v Bundoran

Termon v Naomh Columba

Downings v Red Hughes

The relegation games were also confirmed.

Letterkenny Gaels v Naomh Brid

Naomh Muire v Burt