Conor Browne who was murdered in Castlederg last week is to be laid to rest today.

The 28 year old from the Strabane area was stabbed in Castlederg’s Main Street on Saturday September 2nd and passed away in hospital a number of days later.

His funeral mass will take place at 12 noon in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Drumnabey.

Two men appeared in Court last week charged with Conor’s murder.