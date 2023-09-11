Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Eamonn Kelly takes second in Acropolis Greece Rally

Frosses native Eamonn Kelly.

There was a double celebration for Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy crews in Greece at the weekend.

Irish crew William Creighton and Liam Regan took the WRC Junior Championship title with a fifth place finish at the EKO Acropolis Greece Rally.

Creighton William (IRL) , Regan Liam (IRL) celebrate on the podium in first place after winning the World Rally Championship Junior WRC title in Lamia, Greece on 10.09.2023 // Jaanus Ree.

County Down based Creighton became the first Irish driver to win the Junior World Rally Championship since Craig Breen’s 2011 success.

After a difficult weekend, they managed the event to include winning the closing PowerStage to claim the world title and the prize of a Rally2 drive in selected rounds of the World Rally Championship next season.

Donegal driver Eamonn Kelly and his co-driver Conor Mohan took second in the Junior WRC category in Greece.

Kelly ended the season in fourth place in the championship while Mohan is the third-placed co-driver in what their first full season competing at the sport’s top level.

“I am also delighted with the second-place JWRC finish in the EKO Acropolis Rally achieved by Eamonn Kelly and Conor, in what is arguably the toughest rally of the year. Another developing Academy crew to watch for the future” added Coyne.

Tyrone-based co-driver Aaron Johnston finished sixth alongside his regular driver, Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta.

“We endured some bad luck with a spin, two punctures and an overshoot but overall we’re happy to be coming away with some hard-earned championship points after finishing sixth overall,”

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann provides assurances that planned works in Letterkenny are on track

11 September 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authority staff engage in indefinite industrial action

11 September 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Europe is very important to Donegal’ – Senator Blaney

11 September 2023
Advertisement

