A Donegal Senator says Europe is very important to Donegal.

Senator Niall Blaney in recent days, confirmed his intention to run as one of Fianna Fail’s candidates for the Midlands Nort West constituency in next year’s European Parliament elections.

His party colleague, Senator Lisa Chambers has also announced her intention to contest the upcoming elections.

Senator Blaney says given the county’s relationship with Northern Ireland, a voice in Europe is important: