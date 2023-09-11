KFO challenges marine minister regarding proposed marine SACs

The Chief Executive of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation says the Agriculture and Marine Minister doesn’t seem to know what’s happening with a proposal to designate two Special Areas of Conservation off the Irish coast. One of them is off the North West coast, with the potential to impact on the local fishery.

The KFO has challenged the proposal with a scientific and technical objection, to which CEO Sean O’Donaghue says they still haven’t had a response.

Mr O’Donaghue raised the issue with Minister Charlie McConalogue at a recent online meeting of Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee.

He says the most disappointing is that the first time the industry heard of the proposal was when Minister Michael Noonan launched it in Canada last year……