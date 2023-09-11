Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Missing kayaker located inside Cave near Owey Island

A missing kayaker was recovered inside a cave after a five and a half hour search and rescue operation in Donegal yesterday.

The Malin Head Coast Guard received a report that a kayaker had got into difficulty near Owey Island at around 3pm.

The Rescue 118 helicopter, Bunbeg Coast Guard, Arrnamore RNLI, Mulroy Coast Guard, Fire Service, Gardai and Ambulance Service were all tasked to the scene.

The kayaker was eventually located on rocks inside a cave close to Owey Island.

It appeared they had been thrown from their kayak.

Malin Head Coast Guard says the kayaker was recovered in good spirits and transported to Letterkenny University Hospital for assessment.

Machine pistol
News, Top Stories

Pistol, ammunition and explosive devices recovered in Derry

11 September 2023
psni do not cross
News

Woman arrested in Derry as part of Terrorism investigation released

11 September 2023
children
News, Top Stories

Over 30% of children and adolescents referred to CAMHS refused access in Donegal in 2023

11 September 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers to protest at Fianna Fail ‘think-in’ today in frustration over cut to nitrates limit

11 September 2023
