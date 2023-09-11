Missing kayaker located inside Cave near Owey Island

A missing kayaker was recovered inside a cave after a five and a half hour search and rescue operation in Donegal yesterday.

The Malin Head Coast Guard received a report that a kayaker had got into difficulty near Owey Island at around 3pm.

The Rescue 118 helicopter, Bunbeg Coast Guard, Arrnamore RNLI, Mulroy Coast Guard, Fire Service, Gardai and Ambulance Service were all tasked to the scene.

The kayaker was eventually located on rocks inside a cave close to Owey Island.

It appeared they had been thrown from their kayak.

Malin Head Coast Guard says the kayaker was recovered in good spirits and transported to Letterkenny University Hospital for assessment.