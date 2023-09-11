Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

Greg kicks the show off with a look at the papers and then we hear a listener’s experience of LUH’s emergency department – her husband has cancer and was told he’d be waiting hours for treatment, despite being in extreme pain. Later ATU students are warned of the consequences of becoming ‘Money Mules’:

More parents express their frustration and sadness in trying to get access to Children’s Disability Services for their children. Later we hear how you could get hiring interest rates on your savings by banking elsewhere:

We preview the DLDebate pod with Brenden Devenney and later our ‘Monday Focus’ is on palliative care:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann provides assurances that planned works in Letterkenny are on track

11 September 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authority staff engage in indefinite industrial action

11 September 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Europe is very important to Donegal’ – Senator Blaney

11 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann provides assurances that planned works in Letterkenny are on track

11 September 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authority staff engage in indefinite industrial action

11 September 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Europe is very important to Donegal’ – Senator Blaney

11 September 2023
Conor Browne 1
News, Top Stories

Conor Browne to be laid to rest today

11 September 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious questions raised over timelines of Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

11 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube