Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Yesterday, 130 people attended at the ED, many of them very sick, frail, and elderly who needed to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

As a result, management say there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

They say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED, but will continue to do so strictly in order of medical priority.

They continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

11 September 2023
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

National Youth Mental Health office established by the HSE

11 September 2023
peadar toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of vacant council homes in Ireland is appalling – Toibin

11 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny General Emergency Department
News, Top Stories

Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

11 September 2023
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

National Youth Mental Health office established by the HSE

11 September 2023
peadar toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number of vacant council homes in Ireland is appalling – Toibin

11 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 September 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann provides assurances that planned works in Letterkenny are on track

11 September 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local authority staff engage in indefinite industrial action

11 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube