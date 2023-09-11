Saolta warns the ED at LUH is extremely busy

Saolta says the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of people attending.

Yesterday, 130 people attended at the ED, many of them very sick, frail, and elderly who needed to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

As a result, management say there is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

They say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED, but will continue to do so strictly in order of medical priority.

They continue to request that people consider other options for non-emergency care such as Out of Hours GP and pharmacies before attending an ED.