Second fastest ever sprint time at Lifford Stadium

Gizmo Cash was just one hundredth of a second off equalling the track record. Photo: Lynda Bonner.

Gizmo Cash (pictured) set the second fastest ever time recorded at Lifford Stadium for a 325 yard race when he clocked 17.25 seconds on Sunday night in the final heat of the new Bar One Crystal Vase SSO 325 Stakes.

Owned by Jamie McGee and trained by Keeley McGee, he was just one hundredth of a second of equalling the sprint record time held by Fishy Boy which dates back to May 2002.

Gizmo Cash already holds track records from Shelbourne Park and Mullingar and on this form must be the favourite to win the Bar One Crystal Vase competition which has a €4,000 prize for the overall winner. The semi-finals are on next Sunday with the final on Sunday, September 24th.

The opening round produced some superb race with the other heat winners being Slipalong Jet (17.35), Newline Blake (17.32) and One Man Disco (17.56).

donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Local authority staff engage in indefinite industrial action

11 September 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Europe is very important to Donegal’ – Senator Blaney

11 September 2023
Conor Browne 1
News, Top Stories

Conor Browne to be laid to rest today

11 September 2023
Mica House 7
News, Audio, Top Stories

Serious questions raised over timelines of Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

11 September 2023
