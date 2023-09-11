Ulster GAA confirms Rory Gallagher has been ‘temporarily debarred’

Ulster GAA has confirmed that former Donegal and Derry manager Rory Gallagher has been temporarily debarred.

It comes after a report in the Sunday World which claimed he had been coaching at the Corduff Club in Monaghan.

He stepped down as Derry manager in May following allegations of domestic abuse made by Mr Gallagher’s estranged wife.

Last month, an independent panel was asked to investigate the allegations.

In a statement, issued last night, Ulster GAA says Mr Gallagher has been temporarily debarred, without prejudice, from the GAA until the Ulster GAA Safeguarding Panel conclude their work.