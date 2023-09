There’s calls for the tourism potential of Donegal to be explored outside of the North West City Region.

The number of visitors to Inishowen particularly this summer was significantly down on previous years with many businesses feeling the economic impact.

While welcoming the promotion of the County under the banner of the North West City Region, Councillor Albert Doherty believes the Council needs to adopt a different approach.

He says more efforts to promote Inishowen is much needed: