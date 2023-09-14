Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Major exhibition to document working experiences of Donegal people in Scotland planned

There’s plans for a major exhibition to document the working experiences of Donegal people in Scotland.

Donegal County Council is appealing to anyone willing to share photographs or memories of their time working in Scotland to come forward.

Emigration from Donegal to Scotland was particularly high during the 1950s and 1960s and as the opportunities to record first-hand accounts of the experiences of Donegal people working in Scotland are disappearing, Donegal County Council is keen to capture stories and images to celebrate the working lives of Donegal people in Scotland.

The Culture Division of Donegal County Council in partnership with the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies is preparing a major exhibition on the historical context, working conditions and types of employment that Donegal men and women found in Scotland, focusing on a variety of industries and workplaces.

The Council has commissioned oral historian Tomás Mac Conmara to interview a selection of people and the History Research Unit at Ulster University has been appointed to research and write a booklet.

Anyone willing to share their stories, photographs or objects relating to their time working in Scotland can contact the County Donegal Heritage Office.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to carry out urgent repairs on Magheraboy Bridge, Liscooley

14 September 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

BOI warns of spike in fraudsters

14 September 2023
price increase home mortgage (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another interest rate increase could be on the way today

14 September 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in Court as part of ongoing terrorism investigation in Derry

14 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

flood
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to carry out urgent repairs on Magheraboy Bridge, Liscooley

14 September 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

BOI warns of spike in fraudsters

14 September 2023
price increase home mortgage (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Another interest rate increase could be on the way today

14 September 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in Court as part of ongoing terrorism investigation in Derry

14 September 2023
RTE
News, Audio, Top Stories

RTÉ Trade Union Group had no prior knowledge of recruitment freeze

14 September 2023
Photo 2 - Glasgow Corporation Transport bus (courtesy of Hugh Dougherty)
News, Top Stories

Major exhibition to document working experiences of Donegal people in Scotland planned

14 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube