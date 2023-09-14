Major exhibition to document working experiences of Donegal people in Scotland planned

There’s plans for a major exhibition to document the working experiences of Donegal people in Scotland.

Donegal County Council is appealing to anyone willing to share photographs or memories of their time working in Scotland to come forward.

Emigration from Donegal to Scotland was particularly high during the 1950s and 1960s and as the opportunities to record first-hand accounts of the experiences of Donegal people working in Scotland are disappearing, Donegal County Council is keen to capture stories and images to celebrate the working lives of Donegal people in Scotland.

The Culture Division of Donegal County Council in partnership with the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies is preparing a major exhibition on the historical context, working conditions and types of employment that Donegal men and women found in Scotland, focusing on a variety of industries and workplaces.

The Council has commissioned oral historian Tomás Mac Conmara to interview a selection of people and the History Research Unit at Ulster University has been appointed to research and write a booklet.

Anyone willing to share their stories, photographs or objects relating to their time working in Scotland can contact the County Donegal Heritage Office.