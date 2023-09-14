Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

There’s a #LoveDonegal theme running throughout today’s show but as usual we start with a look at the papers and then get an update on the the EU to cut Irish farmer’s nitrates limits. Later we hear Malachy Doyle who had a very close shave at sea before a dramatic rescue last weekend:

Kevin Fury joins Greg from Dungloe as we celebrate #LoveDonegal day and then we have reaction from the GRA after its members voted 99% in favour of a no confidence motion in the Garda Commissioner. Later we have coverage of RTE’s latest appearance before an Oireachtas Committee:

We are in the garden with Paul, here why one listener loves Buncrana and listener Michael discusses the issue of puberty blockers:

Top Stories

charliedail
News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue criticised over comments on transition of defective block grant scheme applications

14 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 September 2023
Mica Home 1
News, Top Stories

Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee hears transition to enhanced scheme has been difficult

14 September 2023
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Local authority staff to escalate industrial action

14 September 2023
