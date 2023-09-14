Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RTÉ Trade Union Group had no prior knowledge of recruitment freeze

The RTÉ Trade Union Group said it had no prior knowledge about the recruitment freeze announced by the RTE Director General .

The union said it was unacceptable adding that workers were given assurances by Kevin Bakhurst that he would engage with staff and trade unions in relation to efforts to rebuild trust with the public.

The revelation comes as senior RTE executives were questioned by members of the joint Oireachtas Media Committee.

Committee member Fianna Fail’s Timmy Dooley said he believes RTE is taking the right path as it tries to restore public trust in the organisation:

