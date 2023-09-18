Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
2023 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards honour three awardees

Tip O’Neill Award recipents Caroline McLaughlin, John T. Fries and Anne Campbell, collecting for Prof. William Campbell at the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards 2023 in Buncrana with Seam Flemming, TD Minsiter of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs. Photo Clive Wasson

The 2023 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards has honoured three awardees for their contributions to the Irish Diaspora.

The annual event recognises people’s outstanding contributions to society, culture, healthcare, the arts and business.

This year, John T. Fries, a member of the American Donegal Diaspora and Nobel Prize winner, Dr William C. Campbell received a Tip O’Neill Award for their work.

Caroline McLaughlin, a native of Buncrana in Inishowen who has dedicated her career to building community relationships and supporting programs for the benefit of fellow diaspora communities and disadvantaged communities was also honoured.

She spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show:

