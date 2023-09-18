2023 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards honour three awardees

The 2023 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards has honoured three awardees for their contributions to the Irish Diaspora.

The annual event recognises people’s outstanding contributions to society, culture, healthcare, the arts and business.

This year, John T. Fries, a member of the American Donegal Diaspora and Nobel Prize winner, Dr William C. Campbell received a Tip O’Neill Award for their work.

Caroline McLaughlin, a native of Buncrana in Inishowen who has dedicated her career to building community relationships and supporting programs for the benefit of fellow diaspora communities and disadvantaged communities was also honoured.

She spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show: