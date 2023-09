A number of shops in Letterkenny have been targeted over the weekend by what is understood to be a shoplifting gang.

Gardai have confirmed that they have received reports of a theft in the Port Road area on Saturday morning at 10:30am and a short time later, in the Lisnennan area at 11am.

It is believed those responsible are from outside the county.

Gardai say no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.