Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Is Mickey Harte set to become Derry Manager

Mickey Harte has stepped down as manager of the Louth senior footballers and is reportedly set to become Derry’s new manager.

Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland winning boss took over the Wee County in 2020 and guided them to Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

Harte’s assistant, Gavin Devlin, is also expected to join the Derry set-up.

A Derry County Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night and Harte’s appointment could be ratified.

The Oak Leaf county are the current Ulster champions but lost to Kerry in last season’s All-Ireland semi-finals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after road incident in Derry last night

18 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday September 18th

18 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Median property price in Donegal €176,000 – CSO

18 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after road incident in Derry last night

18 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, and Obituaries on Monday September 18th

18 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 September 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Median property price in Donegal €176,000 – CSO

18 September 2023
Tip O'Neill Award recipents , Caroline McLaughlin, John T. Fries and Anne Campbell, collecting for Prof. William Campbell at the Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards 2023 in Buncrana. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio, Top Stories

2023 Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards honour three awardees

18 September 2023
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Heavy rain warning issued for Donegal

18 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube