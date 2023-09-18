Is Mickey Harte set to become Derry Manager

Mickey Harte has stepped down as manager of the Louth senior footballers and is reportedly set to become Derry’s new manager.

Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland winning boss took over the Wee County in 2020 and guided them to Division Two of the Allianz Football League.

Harte’s assistant, Gavin Devlin, is also expected to join the Derry set-up.

A Derry County Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night and Harte’s appointment could be ratified.

The Oak Leaf county are the current Ulster champions but lost to Kerry in last season’s All-Ireland semi-finals.