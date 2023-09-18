Man shot in Derry

Investigations are underway in Derry after a man was shot last night.

Shortly before 11:15pm, police received a report that the man, aged in his 20s had been shot in both legs and was found in the vicinity of Marianus Park.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine says two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred, and are appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.