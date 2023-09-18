Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Man shot in Derry

Investigations are underway in Derry after a man was shot last night.

Shortly before 11:15pm, police received a report that the man, aged in his 20s had been shot in both legs and was found in the vicinity of Marianus Park.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine says two masked men are reported to have been involved in the attack.

The man was taken to hospital where he remains today receiving treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to life threatening.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the attack, including where the shooting occurred, and are appealing to witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH marks World Patient Safety Day

18 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man shot in Derry

18 September 2023
Sweets Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny mum left shaken after toddler allegedly approached by man in Town Park

18 September 2023
water tanker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

18 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH marks World Patient Safety Day

18 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man shot in Derry

18 September 2023
Sweets Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny mum left shaken after toddler allegedly approached by man in Town Park

18 September 2023
water tanker
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to ensure second water tanker is located in Inishowen

18 September 2023
firework
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane report increase in the use of fireworks

18 September 2023
Anne Rabbitte 1
News, Top Stories

Minister Rabbitte aware of significant CDNT staffing gaps in Donegal

18 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube