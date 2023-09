The rate at which property prices increased across the country slowed to 1.5% in the 12 months to July.

That’s down from 2.1% in the year to June.

The border region which covers Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo bucks the national trend with property prices up 2.2%.

CSO figures show the median house price in Donegal was €176,000.

When looking at Eircode areas in the county, Letterkenny had the highest property price at €185,000, followed by Donegal at €178,000 and Lifford at €160,000.