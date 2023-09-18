Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

Greg kicks the show off with a look at the papers and then we from Emma, her child was approached by a man at Letterkenny Town Park offering sweets – we hear her concerns. We then chat to Tipp O’Neill awardee Caroline McLaughlin:

Letterkenny Chamber’s Marie Shields joins Greg as the chamber welcomes its 300th member. We then talk to Author Nuala Moore about her open water swimming memoir ‘Limitless’. John Watson joins Greg after his business, and at least two others, were targeted by a crime gang with thousands of euro of stock lost:

Brendan Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA action, Caroline O’Hara discusses the ‘Destined’ project and Ali Harren joins Greg with an update on the establishment of the 100% Redress Party:

