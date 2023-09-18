Success in Clare for Donegal Darts thrower Adrian Devine

There was Donegal success at the INDO Irish National Singles Darts event at the weekend in Ennis County Clare.

Saturday’s Irish Ranking final was an all Donegal affair with Adrian Devine facing off with Ciaran McGeady. Devine would win a close encounter 6-4 to take the title.

On Sunday in the National Singles, Ciaran McGeady would have another great run by reaching the semi finals. He lost 2 sets to 1 to the eventual winner Dean Finn.

Adrian Devine and Alan Hegarty also reached the last 16 of the event.