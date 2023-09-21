Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages we talk to the LUH Quality and Patient Safety Manager about a new patient survey, the HSA reminds the public of new regulations governing quads coming in later this year and Sinead discusses her experience shocking experience of trying get spinal surgery for her daughter:

A concerned parent calls for safety measures after a near miss outside Dunkineely National School, we have reaction to yesterday’s protests outside the Dail and another parent joins Greg to discuss student safety in Dunkineely:

Andrew McNulty and Eoghan Mac Giolla Bhrighde discuss a new play ‘ Observe the sons of Ulster Marching’  towards to Somme’, we hear of an increase in calls to teh Crime Victims Helpline  and history will be made tomorrow when a Joint Oireachtas Committee meeting will take place on Arranmore Island:

