Annual grocery price inflation has dropped for the third month in row.

New research by Kantar shows inflation rates stood at 12.8 per cent in August 2023, down almost 2 per cent from the previous month.

Despite this decline, the price of groceries is still increasing.

Pricewatch editor with the Irish Times, Conor Pope, says it’s being reflected in people’s trolleys as shoppers reach for cheaper, own-brand products: