Dave Rogers resigns as Finn Harps manager

Finn Harps First Team Manager Dave Rogers has decided to step away from his position for family and personal reasons.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Harps said, “The club would like to thank Dave for his efforts this season and wish him every success in the future.”

His departure comes after a run of defeats in the League of Ireland First Division, most recently last night’s 5-1 thumping at the hands of the Cobh Ramblers.

The Ballybofey side are left managerless in 9th position with five games left to play in the league.

 

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two PSNI officers hospitalised after substance exposure

23 September 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual grocery price inflation drops for third month in a row

23 September 2023
Speeding 1
News, Top Stories

Number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana last night

23 September 2023
patrickmcgowan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes confirmation of new pump station for Stranorlar

23 September 2023
