Dave Rogers resigns as Finn Harps manager

Finn Harps First Team Manager Dave Rogers has decided to step away from his position for family and personal reasons.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Harps said, “The club would like to thank Dave for his efforts this season and wish him every success in the future.”

His departure comes after a run of defeats in the League of Ireland First Division, most recently last night’s 5-1 thumping at the hands of the Cobh Ramblers.

The Ballybofey side are left managerless in 9th position with five games left to play in the league.