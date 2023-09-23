Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Interview: Martin Harley on his recovery from injury, and plans ahead

 

 

 

 

Donegal jockey Martin Harley will be back in the saddle shortly in Australia as he prepares for a busy few months ahead.

Earlier this year he suffered multiple fractures, including two in his neck, during a race in Australia, but has since made a remarkable recovery.

Back in Donegal for three weeks – he has just got married to Britney – Harley joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to talk about his career, his accidents, how racing compares between Australia and Ireland and England, and his plans for the year ahead.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two PSNI officers hospitalised after substance exposure

23 September 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual grocery price inflation drops for third month in a row

23 September 2023
Speeding 1
News, Top Stories

Number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana last night

23 September 2023
patrickmcgowan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes confirmation of new pump station for Stranorlar

23 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two PSNI officers hospitalised after substance exposure

23 September 2023
healthy food
News, Audio, Top Stories

Annual grocery price inflation drops for third month in a row

23 September 2023
Speeding 1
News, Top Stories

Number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued in Buncrana last night

23 September 2023
patrickmcgowan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor welcomes confirmation of new pump station for Stranorlar

23 September 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE and Children’s Health Ireland apologise for distress experienced by children at Temple Street Hospital

23 September 2023
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister requests review of security for politicians and staff around Leinster House

23 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube