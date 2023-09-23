Interview: Martin Harley on his recovery from injury, and plans ahead

Donegal jockey Martin Harley will be back in the saddle shortly in Australia as he prepares for a busy few months ahead.

Earlier this year he suffered multiple fractures, including two in his neck, during a race in Australia, but has since made a remarkable recovery.

Back in Donegal for three weeks – he has just got married to Britney – Harley joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to talk about his career, his accidents, how racing compares between Australia and Ireland and England, and his plans for the year ahead.