Speed named as major factor in fatal road collisions

An Garda Siochana’s operational lead for Roads Policing in Donegal says speed is the biggest contributor to fatal collisions.

At the latest Joint Policing Committee, Inspector Seamus McGonigle made a presentation on road policing.

Road safety is back in the spotlight following a number of fatal crashes across the country in recent weeks, the latest a woman in Moville on yesterday morning.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle, operational lead for Roads Policing in Donegal says it is always an issue they are working to tackle.

He says speed, alcohol and drugs, seat belts and use of mobile phones are the main causes of road collisions with speed the biggest contributor while alcohol is a contributing factor in 38% of fatal collisions.

In Donegal, so far this year, 252 fixed charge notices have been issued to motorists for using mobile phones while driving, 93 for failing to wear a seatbelt and over 2,000 for speeding.

290 drivers have been caught driving while intoxicated, 186 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 104 for drug driving.