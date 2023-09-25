Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
31% increase in homicides in North West

There has been a sharp rise in the number of homicide and theft offences in Ireland.

In the North West region, there’s been a 31% increase in homicides.

CSO figures show however there has been a significant fall in the number of fraud incidents.

According to CSO figures, in the North Western Garda region, homicide and related offences are up 31%.

Attempts or threats to murder, assaults and harassments increased by 1% during the second quarter of this year when compared to figures from the same period in 2022.

There’s been rises in the number of reported robbery, extortion and hijacking offences also, that’s up 37%.

The number of burglaries is up 5% and thefts up 38%.

The number of weapons and explosives offences rose 8% and damage to property and the environment increased 9%.

The biggest drop in crime in the North West was in incidents of fraud, down 42% from 2022.

Sexual offences are down 12%, kidnapping and related offences dropped 36%, controlled drug offences decreased by 5%.

Meanwhile, 6% less public order offences were recorded and there was a 2% decline in offences against Government, justice procedures and organised crime.

