Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Council to hold emergency housing meeting

An emergency meeting of Donegal County Council is to be held next month.

Two motions were brought before the Council today by Councillors Ciaran Brogan and Marie Therese Gallagher calling for urgent measures to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

The local authority agreed to the meeting on October 11th.

The Council’s Director of Housing, Patsy Lafferty says there is a lot of work being carried out on the council’s behalf to help alleviate housing shortages.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says the potential for housing developments in the county needs to be fully utilised:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to hold emergency housing meeting

25 September 2023
storm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Agnes to hit Ireland on Wednesday

25 September 2023
Fish
News, Top Stories

Commercial net licence suspended after fisherman caught fishing illegally in Donegal

25 September 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health, voluntary and community sector workers to strike on October 17th

25 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

House Key
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to hold emergency housing meeting

25 September 2023
storm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Agnes to hit Ireland on Wednesday

25 September 2023
Fish
News, Top Stories

Commercial net licence suspended after fisherman caught fishing illegally in Donegal

25 September 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health, voluntary and community sector workers to strike on October 17th

25 September 2023
Image 2 #LoveDonegal #DúnnanGallAbú 2023
Top Stories, News

#LoveDonegalDay reached 123.9 million people

25 September 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

31% increase in homicides in North West

25 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube