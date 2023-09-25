Council to hold emergency housing meeting

An emergency meeting of Donegal County Council is to be held next month.

Two motions were brought before the Council today by Councillors Ciaran Brogan and Marie Therese Gallagher calling for urgent measures to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

The local authority agreed to the meeting on October 11th.

The Council’s Director of Housing, Patsy Lafferty says there is a lot of work being carried out on the council’s behalf to help alleviate housing shortages.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says the potential for housing developments in the county needs to be fully utilised: