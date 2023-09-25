Graffiti targeting Derry MLA condemned

Graffiti targeting a Derry MLA has been condemned.
Police have confirmed that they are investigating a number of incidents in the Strathfoyle area over the weekend including the graffiti directed towards Mark H Durkan..
Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus says abuse or threats towards politicians is ‘unacceptable.’
Mark H Durkan says he has lives in the area for almost 10 years and was disappointment to discover the graffiti.
He believes a group of young people who broke 3 windows of a Translink bus are responsible.
Sinn Fein Councillor Alex Duffy has described the graffiti as sickening.