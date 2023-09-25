Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Health, voluntary and community sector workers to strike on October 17th

Thousands of health, voluntary and community sector workers will go on strike from October 17th.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions says it’s over Government “failure” to address issues over funding and recruitment.

SIPTU, Fórsa and the INMO reported high levels of participation in ballots, and “overwhelming” support for strike action.

In total, 18 health and community services will come to a halt, including employers like Enable Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Fórsa Media Relations Director, Niall Shanahan, says it’s impossible for these groups to fill rosters when similar jobs have significantly better terms elsewhere:

