Job applications have opened for PSNI Chief Constable

Job applications have opened for the role of PSNI Chief Constable.

It follows the resignation of Simon Byrne in the wake controversies, including the major data breach in August.

The job description describes the role as high-profile, demanding and often fast-paced.

It goes on to say the future trust and confidence in policing will be influenced by the style of leadership you bring to the PSNI.

The role comes with a pay packet of 220 thousand pounds a year – but will that attract the right candidate for the job that’s long been considered a poisoned chalice?

