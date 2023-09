Another tragedy has hit the Irish motorsport community after the death of a competitor during the Clare Stages Rally.

37 year old Damien Fleming from Kerry was a passenger in one of the cars involved in a two-car collision near Carron yesterday.

The driver of the second car is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while an investigation is underway.

Sporting Manager at Motorsport Ireland, Art McCarrick says Mr. Fleming was a popular figure on the scene: