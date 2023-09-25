Pat the Cope Gallagher officially opens group home units in Dungloe

Former Leas-Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher, has officially opened group homes in Fair Hill, Dungloe orchestrated by County Donegal Parents and Friends with Intellectual Disabilities Housing Association.

Three houses will be in effect which will each cater to four people, enabling an independent way of living.

The €2.2million project has a kitchen and living room in each home, along with 4 bedrooms with attached ensuites.

Pat the Cope Gallagher says this has only been made possible by the parent and friends housing association: