Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

Following the death of 9 year old Ronan Wilson in a hit and run in Bundoran, Donal Kavanagh speaks to the Chair of his GAA club in Kildress, Co Tyrone. We also hear from Motorsport Ireland following the death of a rally co-driver in Clare, and Inspector Seamus McGonagle comes into studio to discuss road safety….

In the second hour, we discuss food allergies with a senior dietician, and a senior EPA official discusses the need to improve air quality in Ireland. Then, Ray Dolan, nephew of the late Joe Dolan joins us to discuss the ‘Remembering Joe’ show in Derry next month……. 

Brendan Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA action and previews tonight’s  DL Debate. Dr Eileen Doherty and Joe Morgan discuss the latest developments in the defective blocks crisis, Francis Brennan comes on to discus his latest book in aging, and we preview ‘Obituary’ a new Dark Comedy starting on RTE TV tomorrow evening which was filmed in Ballyshannon……

Health, voluntary and community sector workers to strike on October 17th

25 September 2023
Image 2 #LoveDonegal #DúnnanGallAbú 2023
Top Stories, News

#LoveDonegalDay reached 123.9 million people

25 September 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

31% increase in homicides in North West

25 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

25 September 2023
