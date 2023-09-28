Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, Councillor Nicholas Crossan appeals to people to notify the HSE if they can’t make an appointment, we hear of plans for social housing in Narin and Portnoo and there’s an update on the record breaking drugs hall off the Irish coast:

Senator Eileen Flynn says Traveller children are still being segregated in Irish Schools and Rachel Akkoc and Amy Meehan join Greg to discuss a new song ‘The War’ raising funds for the Irish Cancer Society:

In the last hour we are ‘Talking History’ with Dr Joe Kelly and in the garden, for the last time this season, with Paul!:

