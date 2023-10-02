Planning application submitted to Donegal County Council to extend Letterkenny factory

Zeus Industrial Products has applied for planning permission to develop a significant extension to its factory in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, that could create a proposed 95 jobs.

According to a planning application submitted to Donegal County Council, Zeus Industrial Products is planning an expansion of its manufacturing facility that would lead to a proposed 395 on-site employees.

The number of employees at present is 300.

The factory is located at the IDA Business Park in Lisnennan.

The proposed development would also include the addition of 208 parking spaces and new illuminated external signage.

A document accompanying the applications estimates a daily volume of 275 cars, two lorries and up to 14 vans visiting the proposed facility.