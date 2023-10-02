CORU registration process is ‘frustrating’ – Minister Simon Harris

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris joined Greg Hughes on the Nine ’til Noon show this morning.

While speaking on the challenges faced by those who have qualified in disability service professions in Northern Ireland, in terms of transferring their degrees to the Republic, Minister Harris said the problem ‘frustrating.’

In light of the vacancies crisis within the Child Disability Network Teams in Donegal, the Higher Education Minister said his office is working to engage with CORU and make the process of getting a job in Donegal easier for those who studied in Northern Ireland: