Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Derry Championship quarter final line up confirmed

Derry and Ulster Champions Glen will face Kilrea when the knock-out stages of the Derry SFC begin next week.

Following the conclusion of the group stages, Magherafelt topped their group and will meet Ballinascreen.

In the other quarter-finals, Slaughtneil face Bellaghy while Lavey will take on Newbridge.

Quarter-finals (October 7-8)

Glen v Kilrea

Magherafelt v Bellaghy

Lavey v Newbridge

Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

Relegation play-offs (October 14-15)

Swatragh v Group B seventh (losers down)

Group B sixth v Coleraine (losers down)

Semi-finals October 14-15

Final October 29

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

CORU registration process is ‘frustrating’ – Minister Simon Harris

2 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Three drink-drivers detected in Strabane in 24 hours

2 October 2023
Donegal ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB receives funding boost from government

2 October 2023
spped0210
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot driver clocked travelling double speed limit

2 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

CORU registration process is ‘frustrating’ – Minister Simon Harris

2 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Three drink-drivers detected in Strabane in 24 hours

2 October 2023
Donegal ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB receives funding boost from government

2 October 2023
spped0210
News, Top Stories

Burnfoot driver clocked travelling double speed limit

2 October 2023
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Covid 19 booster and flu jab rollout today

2 October 2023
ashling murphy
News, Top Stories

Trial for murder of Ashling Murphy commencing this morning

2 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube