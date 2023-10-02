Derry Championship quarter final line up confirmed

Derry and Ulster Champions Glen will face Kilrea when the knock-out stages of the Derry SFC begin next week.

Following the conclusion of the group stages, Magherafelt topped their group and will meet Ballinascreen.

In the other quarter-finals, Slaughtneil face Bellaghy while Lavey will take on Newbridge.

Quarter-finals (October 7-8)

Glen v Kilrea

Magherafelt v Bellaghy

Lavey v Newbridge

Slaughtneil v Ballinascreen

Relegation play-offs (October 14-15)

Swatragh v Group B seventh (losers down)

Group B sixth v Coleraine (losers down)

Semi-finals October 14-15

Final October 29