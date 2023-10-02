Donegal sees third highest increase in property prices

The cost of an average home has increased by 11.4% in Donegal for the third quarter of this year, that’s according to MyHome.ie.

This is the third largest increase in Ireland with Roscommon seeing a rise of 15.4% and Longford increasing by 14.6%

The rate at which house prices are rising across the country has reached 4.1%, that’s a slight increase of 0.6 per cent nationally.

It’s found annual asking price inflation was 3 per cent in Dublin and 4.9% elsewhere around the country.

Davy Chief Economist, Conall McCoille says there isn’t enough supply to meet demand: