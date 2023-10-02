Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

We have a look through the front pages before being joined by Ombudsman Ger Deering about progress since the publication of the Treatment Abroad Report. Minister Simon Harris answers questions on a range of education related topics and we hear of a service to help former criminals gain employment:

Wheelchair user Mark tells us how he was stranded in Dublin following a Bus Eireann mix-up, there’s news of an event to support groups seeking funding and we discuss how 30,000 people are long-term holders of provisional licenses:

We look back at the weekend’s GAA action with Brendan Devenney, ‘Monday Focus’ discusses gambling addiction and there’s further calls for the publication of the Mulcahy report:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opportunity for local employers to connect with Ulster University business students

2 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal sees third highest increase in property prices

2 October 2023
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

CORU registration process is ‘frustrating’ – Minister Simon Harris

2 October 2023
Advertisement

Related News

College
News, Audio, Top Stories

Opportunity for local employers to connect with Ulster University business students

2 October 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 October 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal sees third highest increase in property prices

2 October 2023
Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

CORU registration process is ‘frustrating’ – Minister Simon Harris

2 October 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Three drink-drivers detected in Strabane in 24 hours

2 October 2023
Donegal ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB receives funding boost from government

2 October 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube