Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday’s show:

We have a look through the front pages before being joined by Ombudsman Ger Deering about progress since the publication of the Treatment Abroad Report. Minister Simon Harris answers questions on a range of education related topics and we hear of a service to help former criminals gain employment:

Wheelchair user Mark tells us how he was stranded in Dublin following a Bus Eireann mix-up, there’s news of an event to support groups seeking funding and we discuss how 30,000 people are long-term holders of provisional licenses:

We look back at the weekend’s GAA action with Brendan Devenney, ‘Monday Focus’ discusses gambling addiction and there’s further calls for the publication of the Mulcahy report: